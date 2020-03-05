Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 Will Not Open in Many Single Screen Theatres in Delhi-UP, Thanks to War Between Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe

Baaghi 3, Laxmmi Bomb, Radhe (Photo Credits: File Image)

If you are in Delhi and UP, and planning to watch Baaghi 3 in a single screen theatre, you will find it tough to find a screen. Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film, due to release on March 6, is not opening in many single-screen theatres in the region. As per trade analyst Komal Nahta, Fox Studios, producer of Baaghi 3, are not giving the prints to at least 50 single-screen theatres and some multiplexes in UP and Delhi. The producers wanted the controllers to sign a contract where they demanded only their next film, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, to be played on Eid, leaving no screens for Salman Khan's Radhe, which is also releasing on the same day. Akshay Kumar On Laxxmi Bomb Clashing With Salman Khan's Radhe: 'Not My Career’s First Clash and Won’t Be the Last'.

Trade Analyst Komal Nahta wrote, "Around 50 single-screen cinemas and several multiplexes controlled by the same SS cinema controllers in Delhi-U.P. not given Baaghi3 to play from March6. Fox wants SS to sign contracts for all shows for LaxmmiBomb on Eid, with no show to Radhe. War between Salman & Akshay begins? (sic)"

Around 50 single-screen cinemas and several multiplexes controlled by the same SS cinema controllers in Delhi-U.P. not given Baaghi3 to play from March6. Fox wants SS to sign contracts for all shows for LaxmmiBomb on Eid, with no show to Radhe. War between Salman & Akshay begins? pic.twitter.com/HGXOZGLnCo — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 5, 2020

It seems like Fox Studios wants to have a monopoly over the marker, which many distributors refused. Resulting in a lack of screens for Baaghi 3. This might just go against the pockets of the single-screen cinema owners. Radhe is being released worldwide by Yash Raj Films. This can turn into a battle between YRF and Fox. Aamir Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar after the Latter Changes Bachchan Pandey's Release Date to Avoid Clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Komal has also hinted this market control as the beginning of a war between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Things have not been great between the two actors lately. Their films Sooryavanshi and Inshallah were supposed to clash before Rohit Shetty, director of the former moved the film to a different date. Unfortunately, Inshallah was shelved days after the aforementioned postponement making the change futile. Soon, two new movies featuring the actors, Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe were announced to be competing for the vacant release dates.