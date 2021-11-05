Action star Akshay Kumar has revealed why his latest release Sooryavanshi is special to him in more ways than one. Akshay on Thursday shared a still from the film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sharing details about what makes this movie so special to him, Akshay wrote: "I've done a lot of action in my career...hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. 'Sooryavanshi' is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old-school action but on a grander scale." Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Cop Drama Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans!

Sooryavanshi marks the fourth instalment of filmmaker Shetty's cop universe after 'Singham' franchise and 'Simmba'. The film stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Fans Gather Outside Theatres With Dhols, Colour Smoke Bombs, Cake To Celebrate the Release of the Film (Watch Video).

The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.

