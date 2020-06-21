Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar recently made everyone go aww with her cute post on Father's Day. The daring star took to his social media and shared a photo of him along with his daughter Nitara. The picture speaks how much Akki loves her daughter as the bond seems real. In the pic, we can see the actor holding Nitara in his arms while she is asleep. On the occasion of father's day, the superstar has compared the feeling of one's kid resting in his arms as equivalent to that of practising yoga! For the unversed, today also marks International Yoga Day. Father’s Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Throwback Pic of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan, Says ‘He’ll Always Have Your Back Tim’ (View Post).

The throwback photo shared by Akshay looks from the Kumar's vacation diaries wherein the little girl looks tired and so felt asleep in his father's arms. Too cute to handle. "I’m sure watching your child fall asleep in your arms gives you as much peace as practicing yoga :) Wishing all the amazing fathers, Happy #FathersDay and Happy #InternationalYogaDay everyone!," Akshay captioned the post. Father’s Day 2020: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Photo with Dad Shakti Kapoor (View Post).

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Post Below:

Akshay Kumar often shares videos and photos featuring his daughter which in no time makes headlines. Not just him, the entire Bollywood is busy celebrating father's day. From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor, all have been pouring love on this special day. Let the adorable posts keep on coming. Stay tuned!

