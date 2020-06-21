If there is one Bollywood celebrity who we love to follow on Instagram then it's Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Heroine actress though new to the photo-video sharing app exactly knows how to connect with her fans. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the actress has been spending a lot of time with her family and also treats fans with some aww-dorable moments from the Kapoor Khandaan's abode. From getting creative to speaking her heart out on social issues, Bebo's IG account is LIT. And as today marks Father's Day, Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a cutesy picture of Taimur and Saif giving a message to the former. #QuaranTimDiaries: Taimur Follows in Papa Saif Ali Khan's Footsteps, Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges Her Kid to Do As He Pleases (View Post).

In the throwback photo, we can see Saif Ali Khan and Taimur dressed to the 't' and looking ultra-stylish. Both the boys look cool in casuals. However, it's the way daddy-son look at each other in the pic is what makes it the BEST captured moment ever. 'He'll always have your back Tim...#HappyFathersDay,' Bebo's post caption reads. Indeed, this parivaar is flashing some serious family goals. Deepika Padukone Is Also A Fan Of Taimur! Wants to Steal Him From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (Watch Video).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram He'll always have your back Tim... ❤️🤗 #HappyFathersDay A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jun 21, 2020 at 1:42am PDT

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The flick is said to be inspired by Tom Hanks' superhit Forrest Gump. Saif, on the other hand, has Bunty Aur Babli 2 next, which stars Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. Stay tuned!

