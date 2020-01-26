Alaya F Takes a Dig at Ananya Panday, Says She has a Better Answer on Nepotism

Alaya takes a dig at Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F is all set to mark her big debut with Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman. While she's yet to come out in the big league, the newbie is already making statements which probably she shouldn't. Or at least she's joking about it and wants us to take it with a pinch of salt. While we have no qualms in that, we wonder if Ananya Panday would be willing enough. Recently during her interaction on Zoom’s chat show, Alaya took a sly dig at Panday which she may not take in a good way. Ananya Panday to Romance Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter?

During a rapid-fire segment when Alaya was asked to name one thing that she has and Ananya doesn't, the newbie responded saying that she has a good answer to nepotism. Ouch! That really hurt. We all remember the way Ananya was trolled for her nepotism answer during the recent round table chat with Rajeev Masand. She revealed how her father, Chunky Panday had never featured on Koffee with Karan or starred in any Dharma movie and hence it wasn't an easy entry for her in the industry. Clearly, the actress wasn't able to pick the right words and correct examples in putting forward her point. Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Alaya F Says Won't be Surprised if I Woke Up with Kartik Aaryan in Bed.

Leaving that aside, we wonder how will she react to Alaya's newest comment. Will she be furious or take a chill pill? Your thoughts? Meanwhile, Jawaani Jaaneman hits the screens on January 31, 2020.