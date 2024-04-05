Actor Ali Fazal on Friday (April 5) hinted at finding a gift for his ladylove and soon-to-be mother, Richa Chadha, by dedicating a mystery-laden poem to his wife. In an affectionate and creative gesture that has captured the hearts of his fans online, Ali turned to Instagram and shared a Reel video, wherein he can be seen narrating a poem in his unique, quirky style. The actor is wearing a black kurta and a red bandana on his forehead. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Expecting Their First Child, Couple Announces Pregnancy With Adorable Pics.

Ali said, “Ek tohfa, do tarfa, Do jaan ek makaan Ji.. nahi thhaa aasaan nahi thha aasaan Mohabbat ke bazaar mein, deewana chala dhoondne, Ek tohfe ki dukaan, ‘toh uspe likha hai ki- zidd ke aage jhug gai aazmaaish-e-wafaa o ashiqui, parakh liya mere tohfe ne uski nigaah ko.” As the couple eagerly anticipates the arrival of their first child, Ali's words resonate with the warmth and depth of their shared journey. Richa Chadha Pregnant: Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur and More Celebs Congratulate the Actress and Her Husband Ali Fazal on the Pregnancy News.

Ali Fazal Recites Poem For Richa Chadha

The post is captioned, “Haha the quest of finding the gift for Richa. Here's my build up poem to arrive at the Sher that encapsulates my feeling when I replayed this gifting in my head. 'ZIDD KE AAGEY JHUG GAYI AAZMAAISH-e-WAFAA O AASHIQUI, PARAKH LIYA MERE TOHFE NE USKI NIGAAH KO'. Wait for the glimpse of this search on MONDAY! P.S: yes, the night before an insect has bitten my eye so aankh sooji hui hai. #tohfa #gift #artofgifting”.

Ali and Richa are expecting their first child together. They got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali last appeared in the spy thriller film Khufiya. He is gearing up for the release of the new season of Mirzapur. Richa was last seen in Fukrey 3.

