Alia Bhatt Has Beau Ranbir Kapoor’s Picture As Her Phone Screensaver? (Watch Video)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored couples from the tinsel town. The interesting part about the two is that both fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. Yep, it's that 'on the sets' kinda fairytale romance which is so filmy and how. For the unversed, it was last year during the Filmfare Awards when Alia Bhatt took centre stage and announced to the world that she is on love with RK. Right from that moment, the world is craving for the two to get married soon. While shaadi does not look on the cards currently, looks like, the man has found a place space in Alia's phone screensaver. Alia Bhatt UPSET With Ranbir Kapoor For Not Putting Enough Efforts in the Relationship?

Recently, Bhatt attended an event and as usual, was clicked by the shutterbugs. But this time around, the camera lenses zoomed a little more and it was Alia's phone under the scanner. And going by the looks of it seems like it's the pair's picture as her screensaver. Also, a lil research on the web made us realise that RaLia had worn an almost similar looking attire at Aadar Jain's wedding. FYI, we are completely guessing here as the face of the screensaver is covered with Alia's thumb. Alia Bhatt Dropped a Hint About Her Engagement to Ranbir Kapoor Long Before She Even Dated Him!

Check Out The Video Here:

If the screensaver on Alia's phone is that of Ranbir and herself, don't you think that it's really cute? Surely, love is in the air and we can't wait for the moment the two will announce their wedding. Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple's film Brahmastra is slated to release on December 4, 2020. Stay tuned to LatestLY!