Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor's December Wedding May Get Postponed after Rishi Kapoor's Demise and Coronavirus Outbreak

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding continues to remain a hot topic of discussion. Even as the couple keeps refuting all the stories, reports of their families coming together to decide a date and that it will happen after Brahmastra's release continue to dominate your social media feed. While earlier a December wedding was predicted for this lovey-dovey couple, a new report suggests, it may get delayed further. And well, we predicted it, didn't we? Brahmastra: Here’s What Ayan Mukerji Did to Avoid Footages of Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Starrer from Being Leaked.

Rajeev Masand's column in the Open Magazine suggests that the couple might think about delaying their December nuptials. Some close friends close to the couple suggest how a grand wedding this year would be unsuitable with social distancing guidelines in the place and with Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise, the family is in no mood to host any grand event. So there are chances that they may drop the wedding plans altogether for this year.

Also, the couple was supposed to get married after the release of Brahmastra but with shootings being halted all over the country, the chances of it releasing in the first week of December are very bleak. And the delay in its release will directly affect the couple's D-day plans. So, it suffices to say that Alia - Ranbir won't get married in December this year. Alia Bhatt Enjoys Self-Isolation With Ranbir Kapoor, Shares Picture to Quash All the Breakup Rumours.

But Ralia is certainly not the only couple who will postpone their wedding date. Her good friend and actor Varun Dhawan is also planning to delay his marriage with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Their families had apparently made all the arrangements for their destination wedding in Thailand this year but after the coronavirus outbreak, they were forced to think otherwise.