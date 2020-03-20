Alia Bhatt Enjoys Self-Isolation With Ranbir Kapoor, Shares Picture to Quash All the Breakup Rumours

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is special as the two fell in pyaar on the sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. While the two have always been low-key when it comes to PDA, recently, a few reports online claimed that the two have called it quits. The reason for all the speculations was Alia's beau, Ranbir's miss-miss from the babe's 27th birthday bash which she celebrated on March 15, 2020. Well, now rubbishing the rumours, the Raazi actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself enjoying the sunset. But the cherry on the cake was her post's caption which read that the beautiful picture was clicked by none other than, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt's Statement on Marriage Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor is Proof That Their Relationship Has Hit a Rocky Patch.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, via her Instagram post, the young actress also addressed fans to stay home safe. She wrote, "stay home &... watch the sunset, P.S - photo credit to my all-time fav photographer RK". But, the last line on the Gully Boy actress' post sums up all things and confirms that the #RaLia are still seeing each other. The two have been dating since more than a year now and have never shied away from making appearances together. However, the latest post by Alia will surely make the couple's fans happy and how. Alia Bhatt UPSET With Ranbir Kapoor For Not Putting Enough Efforts in the Relationship?

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Picture Clicked By Ranbir Below:

It was just a few days back when gossip around their breakup had made its way online. However, a source close to the couple had confirmed that the rumours are baseless. The source revealed to ETimes, “These reports are all baseless and untrue. You all can be assured that Ranbir and Alia are very much in love and together.” What a relief. Stay tuned!