Alia Bhatt's new pet kitten Juniper can take selfies! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to introduce her new pet to the world, a black kitten she has named Juniper. Alia shared a selfie with her new pet and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia Bhatt Pens a Heartfelt Note for Masterji Saroj Khan, Shares Details of Interaction on the Sets of Kalank.

"This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable," captioned the actress. In the selfie, Juniper can be seen curiously looking at the camera as if striking a pose. Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film in Legal Trouble; Accused of Hurting Hindu Sentiments With Movie’s First Look Poster

Check Out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram Post Below

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial, "Sadak 2", which also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The film has been produced by Mahesh Bhatt's brother Mukesh Bhatt and is set for an OTT release.

