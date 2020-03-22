Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan Honour the Medical Professionals by Clapping From Their Terrace on Janata Curfew Day (View Pics)

Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The coronavirus outbreak has created a scary situation across the globe. And with an aim to curb the deadly virus, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has imposed 'Janata Curfew' in the nation from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. As part of the same, citizens were also adviced to come at their balcony exactly at 5 pm and clank utensils and clap to laud the medical professionals and social workers who have been working hard amid the corona scare. Not just common man, even many Bollywood celebs took to their balconies/terraces and 'clapped'. And among the many, even The Bachchan's were clicked extending their support to Modi's self-isolation initiative. Deepika Padukone Claps and Shows Gratitude to All the Medical Heroes and Workers Amid the Janata Curfew (View Pics).

The whole Bachchan khandaan was papped at their terrace. Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek to little Aaradhya, all were clicked by our shutterbugs. Dressed in the same shade of white, The Bachchan's literally proved that the 'family who eats together, stays together'. Also, we spotted Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli on the terrace showing honour to frontline workers. Varun Dhawan and Family, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and More Clap From Their Balconies As a Thank You to Medical Professionals on Janata Curfew (See Videos and Pics).

Check Out The Bachchan Family's Picture Below:

The Bachchan's (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

And Here's A Glimpse of Shweta Bachchan and her daughter who is seen ringing a bell.

The Bachchan's (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Indeed, it was so surreal to see Bollywood celebs coming out of their homes and showing solidarity to the medical staff and others. Many B-townies took to their balconies and performed the honouring clap. Varun Dhawan and family, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor and more, we are on cloud nine to see our Bollywood peeps uniting for a cause. Stay tuned!