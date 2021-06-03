Thanks to Bollywood, we all are blessed with some amazing jodis. The Hindi cinema is full of celebs who give us major couple goals. However, one pair who has wowed the audience with their chemistry on and off the silver screen is none other than Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The two celebrate their 48 years of togetherness today (June 3) and indeed the duo can be termed as the iconic pair from showbiz. It was a while back when Big B reminisced old times with Jaya by sharing pics from their shaadi, which took place in June 1973. Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 48th Wedding Anniversary With Jaya Bachchan By Sharing Priceless Wedding Pictures.

And now, as Amitabh and Jaya celebrate their wedding anniversary today, we thought sharing some of the couple's best photos from social media that prove how love has always been in the air. The pics also show their bond towards their family. So, let's get started. Amitabh Bachchan Posts A Collage Of Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Jaya Bachchan And More On International Women's Day Saying 'Pratidin Naari Diwas' (View Pic).

Some Monochrome Diwali Memories!

Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One With The Family!

Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Big B and Jaya Posing With Grandaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan!

The Bachchan's (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jaya and Amitabh's Love For Their Beta Is Quite Visible!

The Bachchan's (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Old Is Gold!

Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Into Each Other's Eyes!

Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aren't the above pictures just beautiful and rare? Meanwhile, Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri together have featured in many films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Chupke Chukpe, Abhimaan, Mili, and Silsila. Also, if we talk about their latest appearances together in movies, it has to be Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ki And Ka. Happy marriage anniversary to them. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).