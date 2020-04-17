Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 12 Years of Blog Writing, Thanks Followers For Their Love and Support (Read Tweet)

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday celebrated the 12th anniversary of his personal blog and thanked his fans and followers. The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared his moment of happiness with the netizens by sharing a collage of his pictures featuring his laughing with tears Animoji, along with two of his monochromatic pictures smiling in awe of completing the 4,424 days of blog writing. Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Fitting Reply To A Troll Who Commented ‘Aishwarya Kaha Hai Re, Buddhe’ On His Baisakhi Post.

Taking to the caption, the 'Baghban' star wrote, "12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began the first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYS , that's four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY, without missing out a single day ..! Thank you for my Ef .. love and because of you."The celebratory post that garnered more than 2 lakh views within an hour of being posted. Megastar Chiranjeevi Thanks Amitabh Bachchan For His Contribution of Corona Relief Coupons to Daily Wage Film Workers In Telugu States (View Tweet)

Amitabh Bachchan Thanks His Fans as His Blog Turns 12 Years Old

T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ..❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/S7IHHLb9tr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

The veteran actor who has been practising self-isolation with his family amid the lockdown is associated with many public service announcements and has been spreading information about COVID-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus.