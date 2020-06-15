Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Reminisces His Meetings With the Late Actor (View Post)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14 at his Mumbai residence. The death of the 34-year-old actor has left Bollywood shaken. Fans and colleagues of the actor have been deeply saddened by this news. Several actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn among othrs took to social media to express their grief over the passing of the talented actor. Known for his brilliant work in films such as M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore among others, Sushant had put up some terrific performances. While many A-lister actor were quick enough to respond to his death, netizens wondered by Amitabh Bachchan had kept quiet. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Bhumi Pednekar Mourns the Death of Her Sonchiriya Co-Star with a Throwback Pic.

The actor took to Twitter on June 15, to share the link of his blog where he fondly wrote about Sushant and what was exceptional about his personality apart from being a gifted actor. In his post, Amitabh Bachchan started with the question that has been haunting us all, "Why?". He further wrote, "his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own "

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Here:

T 3563 - In memorial Sushant : DAY 4483 Jalsa, Mumbai June 14/15, 2020 Sun/Mon 12:48 AM Why .. Why .. Why .. (cont) https://t.co/uCOUjTIbyn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 15, 2020

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Remembering the Actor:

In his blog post, Big B also reminisced his meeting with Sushant after the Dhoni biopic had released and how he explained his technique in getting that World Cup-winning shot right. He wrote, "In one of my meetings with him , I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament , to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni, a hundred times .. !!" Nupur Sanon Slams Trolls and Haters Who Incessantly Demand Celeb Reactions Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise.

It is indeed difficult to move on from the grief of losing such a great talent. The actor's fans are now cherishing his memory with the brilliant work that he has left behind.

