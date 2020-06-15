Nupur Sanon Slams Trolls and Haters Who Incessantly Demand Celeb Reactions Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise (View Post)

We still can't believe Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. He decided to end his life of sadness and loneliness by hanging himself. It's a rude shock for all of us. He had many fans and followers who swore by him. Chhichhore was one of the most loved and profitable films of 2019. Sushant's move to end his life has left many of us scarred. Social media is full of posts on 'Reach out', 'talk', 'hear out' and many more. But what Nupur Sanon posted a few minutes back bares another side of the industry that majorly failed Sushant Singh Rajput. She talks about the pressure on people to react to his death on his. Why can't someone grieve privately? that's a question her post will make you ask. Amul Topical’s Heart-wrenching Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Bring a Lump In Your Throat

Nupur writes on her post how she has been getting messages slamming her for not reacting to his death. She has disallowed comments on the post which is good thinking we feel. Trolls don't like to get trolled so they troll more.

Sushant and Kriti Sanon, Nupurs sister, were rumoured to be dating. All three of them have been seen hanging out often.

