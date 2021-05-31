Amitabh Bachchan has reminisced about his journey in filmdom on social media. Looking back at his over five-decade career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by. The thespian shared a collage of his looks in highlights films on Instagram in the early hours of Monday. Ajooba Clocks 30 Years: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers His Departed Colleagues from the Film as He Tweets ‘Saathi Chale Gaye’.

The films featured in the collage include his debut film Saat Hindustani, which released in 1969, along with Deewaar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Paa, Sarkar and Gulabo Sitabo. Chupke Chupke Clocks 46 Years: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How This Iconic Film and Many More Were Shot at Jalsa (View Post).

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

"52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by," Big B wrote as the caption. The veteran actor has donated resources to help set up a 25-bed oxygen facility in Juhu. He teamed up with producer Anand Pandit for the philanthropic act. Bachchan stars in Pandit's production Chehre. The theatrical release of the film has been postponed for now owing to the Covid outbreak.

