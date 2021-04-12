As the 1991 Bollywood film Ajooba clocked 30 years on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced the occasion on social media by delving upon the passing time. The 78-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a still from the movie that featured him clad in the superhero costume of his character from the film. The Intern First Look Out! Amitabh Bachchan Replaces Late Rishi Kapoor In This Deepika Padukone Film.

Along with the picture, Amitabh tweeted, "30 years of AJOOBA .. !!! saal gujarte rahe ; .. sukh ki , kuch dukh ki .. saathi chale gaye , yaadein bhar reh gayin!" Big B shared the same image on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "30 years of AJOOBA !! .. how time has passed .."

Ajooba directed and produced by Shashi Kapoor was also co-directed by Soviet filmmaker Gennady Vasilyev and starred Amitabh, Amrish Puri, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, among others. Loosely based on Arabic folklore, the film had Amitabh portraying the role of Ajooba, who is always willing to help the people of the fictional kingdom, Baharistan.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Below:

T 3871 - 30 years of AJOOBA .. !!! saal gujarte rahe ; .. sukh ki , kuch dukh ki .. saathi chale gaye , yaadein bhar reh gayin ! pic.twitter.com/TbxVfTfoSS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like Jhund, Brahmastra, Goodbye, May Day and several others in the pipeline.

