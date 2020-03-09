Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic with His Vintage Yellow Car, Says ‘There Are Times When You Are Speechless’

Amitabh Bachchan's Vintage Yellow Car (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a picture with a vintage car on Twitter, expressing that he is "speechless" in the presence of the classic automobile. The actor who is quite active on social media, especially microblogging site Twitter, is seen standing near the yellow coloured vintage car wearing a pink kurta with white pyjama and an off-white coloured shawl. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s Recent Picture Have the Father-Son Duo Slaying It in Classic Indian Attire.

"There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time," Bachchan wrote in the caption. The superstar is currently shooting for sci-fi film Brahmastra. Did You Know Jaya Bachchan Was to Play Swami Vivekananda in a Bengali Film? Amitabh Bachchan’s Throwback Thursday Post Reveals So!

Amitabh Bachchan Introduces His New Yellow Vintage Car

T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out .. .. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .. pic.twitter.com/Vm37n9ZCnR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2020

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, it is the first part of a trilogy. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles alongside Bachchan.