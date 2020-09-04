Amitabh Bachchan is back at work, and is loving it. The veteran actor has tweeted about his hectic schedule that includes campaign films, outfit change, still shoots sand more. "T 3648 - yooo .. hooo !!! .. back to the grind and work .. 4 campaign films .. 5 outfit changes .. 4 still shoots .. 5 hrs one day .. other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a 'heist' .. and tomorrow on to KBC .. !!" he posted on his verified Instagram account along with a collage of photos that seem to have been taken during the still shoots. EXCLUSIVE: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Reports of COVID-19 Cases on Sets of Amitabh Bachchan Show Not True?

Rapper Badshah commented: "Unstoppable." Actor Maniesh Paul also wrote: "Yesss more power to you Sir... Keep inspiring." Meanwhile, Big B is set to return as host of the popular TV quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in its season 12. The first promo of the new season is out, with Bachchan inspiring people to overcome setbacks and turn them into comebacks. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s Gaming Quiz Show’s Set Revealed, Shoot To Begin From September 7 (View Pics)

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

This is Big B's first shooting assignment after he was discharged from hospital after recovering from, Covid-19.

