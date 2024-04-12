Actress Ananya Panday shared a paw-dorable glimpse of her 'baby godson' Pablo, asking her bestie Shanaya Kapoor to send him for a sleepover. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya, who enjoys 24.6 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a cute picture of her furry friend. Ananya Panday Celebrates Siblings Day 2024 With Adorable Childhood Snap With Sister Rysa, Calls Her ‘First Child’.

The post is captioned: "Missing my baby godson Pablo @shanayakapoor02 send him for a sleepover". She was last seen in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Look Adorable Together As They Reunite in New Ad Collaboration (Watch Video).

Check Out Ananya Panday’s Insta Story Here

Ananya Panday Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya next has Call Me Bae, Control, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair in the pipeline.

