Anil Kapoor Is Chilling with The Godfather’s Marlon Brando & Al Pacino As They Made an Offer He Couldn’t Refuse

Who isn't a fan of 1972 cult hit The Godfather?, the first instalment of the epic gangster drama trilogy. The film that featured the Legendary actor Marlon Brando and Al Pacino as the father, son duo of a New York crime family. A film that is touted as a masterpiece in the world of cinema even today, whether, in terms of a gripping storyline, dark impactful characters and especially its impactful dialogues are even remembered today. Anil Kapoor has seemed to be taken by the charm of this Hollywood gem and has posted an enchanting twitter post where he is chilling along with Marlon Brando and Al Pacino!. Well, not literally but posing alongside a classic Godfather poster AK even delivers the film's iconic dialogue. Sonam Kapoor Calls Mr India Remake Disrespectful For Not Consulting Anil Kapoor, Twitterati Wants To Know If She Had A Chat With Boney Kapoor About This.

'I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse' a famous dialogue delivered by Marlon Brando by Mafia Kingpin Don Vito Corleone. We see Anil Kapoor posing in front of a vintage car with The Godfather's Brando and Pacino's colourful portrait in the background as he wrote 'Just chilling with Brando & Pacino! Because they made an offer I couldn't refuse!! #GodFather' Well, fans are absolutely loving AK's look absolutely dashing in an ink-blue suit and delivering a Godfather dialogue just adds a cherry on the cake.

Anil Kapoor's The Godfather Moment

Just chilling with Brando & Pacino! Because they made an offer I couldn’t refuse!! #GodFather pic.twitter.com/4nBpWblVCA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 1, 2020

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in the lead. The Mr India star will be next seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht that stars an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Ka[por, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Takht is slated for a December 21, 2021 release.