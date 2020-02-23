Sonam Kapoor Calls Mr India Remake Disrespectful For Not Consulting Anil Kapoor, Twitterati Wants To Know If She Had A Chat With Boney Kapoor About This

Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Mr. India debate is getting hotter and heated. Ali Abbas Zafar announced he is making a trilogy on Mr India with Zee Studios and all hell broke loose. Shekhar Kapur was 'amazed' that nobody sought his permission while Javed Akhtar felt the makers shouldn't. Sonam Kapoor too joined in calling it disrespectful and underhanded towards Anil Kapoor in a tweet. While she battles on, Twitter users have an important question for her. Boney Kapoor is co-producing the trilogy as well and they want to know if she spoke to her uncle about it. Sonam Kapoor Slams Ali Abbas Zafar for Making a Trilogy on Anil Kapoor’s Mr India, Says ‘It’s Disrespectful and Underhanded

Many tweeted that they felt the same way when Kumar Sanu's Dheere dheere se from Aashiqui (1990) was remixed with Hrithik Roshan and Sonam in the lead. Now to give credit where it is due, every time a user tried to pull her down by mentioning films like Khoobsurat, Anil Kapoor's 24, Sonam shot them down with her perfect replies. Here's a mixed bag of the same.

Exactly what I felt for Kumar Sanu when Honey Singh's Dheere Dheere had come out. Pls put your money where your mouth is na. https://t.co/HnUpJSoYAZ — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) February 22, 2020

Reply 1

And here's her reply

Everything done appropriately . I do put my money where my mouth is. Not always on bags and shoes. :) — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

Shots fired...

He remade 24, would like to know if he consulted the whole crew and cast or just the FOX!! — Namit Sharma (@sag_manit) February 22, 2020

Shots nullified...

Yes he did, he has a very strong moral compass. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 22, 2020

Shot 3 fired...

Hey Sonam, Do u remember "khoobsurat" . I am sure you must have consulted Rekha Ji before making the remake — ritesh sharma (@riteshsharma123) February 22, 2020

Shot 3 extinguished

Yes we did it all appropriately and with everyone’s blessings. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 22, 2020

Shot 4 fired...

The rights of the film are with Boney Ji, right? Wasn’t he the producer? — Nikita Ahuja (@nikitaahujaa) February 22, 2020

Here's her reply...

Part producer. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 22, 2020

But Twitterati wants to know more. Here're some more reactions for Boney Kapoor.

Mam, your uncle is co-producing it. Go and talk to him before crying here. — ਬਲਕੀਰਤ ਸਿੰਘ (BALKIRAT SINGH) (@BALKIRATSINGH2) February 22, 2020

Kid, you not!

Are u kidding ! Bony Kapoor ur uncle was the producer who has rightes of film is PROducing this and fine with it , as per reports it will not be remake !! What disrespect in that !? Guys improve ur communication skills. — ᴍᴜʀᴀᴅ🎤ᴳᵘˡˡʸᴮᵒʸ (@KingOfHearts_RS) February 22, 2020

Time to ponder

Do Bollywood consult Hollywood before palgairasing ? — Kuldip (@KuldipLive) February 22, 2020

It's all about talking to your family!

Why didn't you tag Ali then?? And also boney Kapoor who's the producer for this one too. Gharwalo se baat nahi karte Kya tumlog? 😄 — Kabhi Atlee Kabhi Hirani (@NayaSrk) February 22, 2020

Who's the culprit?

fyI @BoneyKapoor is conproducing so he must be bothered as he has rights to the films , @aliabbaszafar @ZeeStudios_ ki kya galti mam — Vijay baghrecha (@vijaybaghrecha) February 22, 2020

Well, Mr India remake has created controversy even before the cast is finalised. We are pretty sure this won't be the last either.