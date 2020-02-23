Sonam Kapoor Calls Mr India Remake Disrespectful For Not Consulting Anil Kapoor, Twitterati Wants To Know If She Had A Chat With Boney Kapoor About This
Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Mr. India debate is getting hotter and heated. Ali Abbas Zafar announced he is making a trilogy on Mr India with Zee Studios and all hell broke loose. Shekhar Kapur was 'amazed' that nobody sought his permission while Javed Akhtar felt the makers shouldn't. Sonam Kapoor too joined in calling it disrespectful and underhanded towards Anil Kapoor in a tweet. While she battles on, Twitter users have an important question for her. Boney Kapoor is co-producing the trilogy as well and they want to know if she spoke to her uncle about it. Sonam Kapoor Slams Ali Abbas Zafar for Making a Trilogy on Anil Kapoor’s Mr India, Says ‘It’s Disrespectful and Underhanded

Many tweeted that they felt the same way when Kumar Sanu's Dheere dheere se from Aashiqui (1990) was remixed with Hrithik Roshan and Sonam in the lead. Now to give credit where it is due, every time a user tried to pull her down by mentioning films like Khoobsurat, Anil Kapoor's 24, Sonam shot them down with her perfect replies. Here's a mixed bag of the same.

Reply 1

And here's her reply

Shots fired...

Shots nullified...

Shot 3 fired...

Shot 3 extinguished

Shot 4 fired...

Here's her reply...

But Twitterati wants to know more. Here're some more reactions for Boney Kapoor.

Kid, you not!

Time to ponder

It's all about talking to your family!

Who's the culprit?

Well, Mr India remake has created controversy even before the cast is finalised. We are pretty sure this won't be the last either.