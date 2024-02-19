There's a reason why the OG 'Aashiqui' girl is rightfully described as 'self-made to self-healed'! Once the rare dusky gorgeous model-turned-actor who enjoyed unmatched fame--a sudden discovery of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt--had been staying away from the limelight. Her film 'Aashiqui',(1989), opposite Rahul Roy, made Anu an overnight sensation. She was born to be a star, she declares with a sense of conviction that seems innate! "I was young, energetic and successful. Even before I could blink, I was a successful model who got featured on a popular French glossy. Even before I could click, I was a movie star with a house facing the sea in the city that was once called Bombay. But money never occupied my creative head, thanks to the well-to-do background I came from. I think I was born to act and I was a true performer. I shall continue to drive my energy to get better at the craft of acting," says Anu.

"Aashiqui was a phenomenon like no other. The mania and the magic of stardom was such that the film producers would turn up at my door with briefcases full of cash to sign their projects. And guess what!! They would not even have a story or a script ready. Woh baad mein dekha jaayega, sign our film first, they would insist," recollects Anu as she sits with us for this exclusive interview on a rather windy February afternoon.

"Money never drove my choices or fuelled my ambitions. I would run away from the city and would work on my terms and conditions without allowing anyone to dictate terms for me. That's who I am- free, wise and unhindered!" she stresses.

Post the tragic car accident that left 29 bones in her body broken, followed by slipping into a coma, that completely erased her memory, Anu was a different person altogether." I had to learn and relearn everything from scratch. I had no sense of identity, as we know it. I didn't know who was Anu. I had no gender identity either. It was all mixed up, as I was part of everything around me with no clear demarcations anywhere. I was the world and the world was me. That gave me a sense of oneness. Later, spirituality enhanced that facet where I became more and more inclusive," she reflects.

Labeled a rebel and a non-conformist by many, Anu surprised everyone with her lifestyle as indeed with her cinematic choices."I traveled a lot. Back in the day, they refused to believe that I was from India. The country had not much of a say on the global platform. But today, India is seen as this huge growing superpower! What is equally heartening is the way things have evolved in the film industry. The kind of subjects depicted on the big screen is pure delight. The roles being written and the professionalism that has helped streamline everything is mind-boggling. This is the best time to be an actor and a creative person, as the palate is evolving," she opines.

.

Will she make a comeback in the movies and surprise us with her choice of roles, once again? One wonders. " I am busy writing my book and that has been taking up my time. I may look at scripts that hopefully will excite the actor in me to consider them. Currently, I am busy with working with children for their educational cause. I love to work for people, with people, for the betterment of society. The country always comes first for me. That notion is imprinted in my DNA since my father served in the force. Opportunities are galore and the new India is looking promising, with a lot of new doors opening up for creative souls like me. Keeping my fingers crossed!" She signs off!

