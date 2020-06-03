Anupam Kher Launches His Website After Completing 39 Years in the Industry, Says 'Can Proudly Say That God & People Have Been Kind' (View Post)

Anupam Kher (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Anupam Kher is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor has starred in over 500 films in his career and has delivered some of the biggest hits. He is also the recipient of two National awards and his contribution to Indian cinema has been huge. Recently, taking to social media, the actor announced his new venture and it was nothing else but his own website. Kher took to social media to give a background as to why June 3 is a special date for the launch of his website. The actor shared an amazing video giving a glimpse of his 39-year journey in the industry. Anupam Kher Could Grow His Beard After 37 Years, Thanks to COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Posting the video, Anupam Kher revealed that it was exactly 39 years ago that he first came to Mumbai. In the tweet announcing the launch of his website, he wrote, "It was on the 3rd of June, 1981 I came to the city of Mumbai with million dreams. 39 years later, I can proudly say that God & people have been kind. Today I am launching another dream project, my website http://theanupamkher.com. Do check it out. I need your blessings & love."World Theatre Day: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta Reminisce About Their Days on Stage.

The actor's website will feature his popular biographical play, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. Earlier, the actor had shared a post about the same on Saturday as he wrote, "Delighted to share with you all that I am finally launching my autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai digitally on my website www.theanupamkher.com on 7th of June. I have done more than 450 shows of this play in the last 15 years worldwide." The actor also mentioned that he hopes to bring positivity in people's lives with his website.