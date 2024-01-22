Actor Anupam Kher is currently in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. On Monday (Jan 22) morning, the actor offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple. While speaking to the media, Anupam Kher said, “Before going to Lord Ram, it is very important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman…The atmosphere in Ayodhya is so graceful. There is slogan of Jai Sri Ram in the air everywhere…Diwali has come again, this is the real Diwali.” Ram Mandir Inauguration: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Leave For Ayodhya to Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Videos).

Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony. Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale among others will also be attending the ceremony. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Head Out to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Anupam Kher Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple:

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.