Arbaaz Khan is a man who wears many hats as once. Not only is he an amazing actor but people know him for his work as a director and producer as well. Making his debut in 1996, Khan has been a part of many hit films including classics like Hello Brother, Maalamal Weekly, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and more. His character as Makhi in Dabangg is also one of the most renowned roles played by Arbaaz. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter Teaser - Palak Tiwari And Arbaaz Khan's Film Sets The Right Tune For This Horror Thriller.

His production house - Arbaaz Khan Productions has also been producing some really great movies. The Dabangg franchise has been backed by Khan's production house. also, Sonam Kapoor starter Dolly Ki Doli was also producer under Arbaaz's banner. He continues to bring good films on the screen. Currently, Arbaaz has turned a host for a talk show called Pinch. He invites Bollywood stars on his to talk about bullying, trolls, career, hardships and more. The second season is creating waves amongst the audience.

Apart from doing quite well career-wise, Arbaaz has also won everyone's heart with his side which is a family man. He loves his parents and never refrains from appreciating his bond with his brothers - Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. His Instagram profile is full of pictures of him with his family. His extended family also often makes it to his profile. Amid all these lovely family pics, we also found some adorable childhood pics of Arbaaz.

Today as he is celebrating his 54th birthday, we decided to share these cute childhood pictures of the actor with his fans. Check the pictures below:

The Ultimate Brother Bond

Can You Guess Which One Is Arbaaz In This Picture?

Super Adorable Throwback

Arbaaz Falunting His Singing Skills

One With The Pakistan Hockey Captain And Team

Arbaaz Khan returned as a host on Pinch season 2 with new guests including Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Jacqueline Fernandez. Pinch season 2 started streaming from July 19. Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan Memes Go Viral Ahead of Swiss Great's Wimbledon 2019 Final Against Novak Djokovic.

Well, the childhood pictures of Arbaaz were really adorable and we hope he keeps treating his fans with such pics more often. Join us in wishing him a very Happy Birthday.

