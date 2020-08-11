Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday proved that he is a true-blue Chelsea Football Club fan. The actor shared a hilarious video saying that his feelings are just the same as the dog, shown in the clip when he watches a match of the UK based professional football club.nThe 'Panipat' actor shared with his fans a rib-tickling video on Instagram that featured a dog getting excited and falling off the couch as he watches TV. In the rib-tickling clip, a pet dog and his owner are seen watching a match and commentator can be heard giving the updates of a match being played on television. Arjun Kapoor Shoots for the First Time After 4 Months, Says ‘New World Order Accepted’ (View Post)

As the video progresses, it captures the pet dog who is watching the match excitedly as he slightly slides down the couch, while her owner also observes the pet's excitement.nAs the commentator shouts and announces a big progression during the match, the pet is seen getting all the more excited as he jumps off the couch, leaving the owner in splits.nThe 'Gunday' actor captioned the funny video as he wrote, "This is me every time @chelseafc plays (Watch till the end) " (with four laughing with teary eyes and a heart and football emoji) "Video credit - Found it on the internet."

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Post Below

More than 84,000 fans viewed the riotous video on the photo-sharing platform.nLately, the 'Gunday' actor has been quite active on the social media amid quarantine and has been updating fans of his activities by sharing pictures and videos. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor treated his fans with a quirky collage that captured him in different moods.