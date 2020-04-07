Arjun Kapoor Donates to PM-CARES and Other Charities to Combat COVID-19, Urges Fans to Support the Cause

Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic has created quite a chaos in the country with the number of positive cases increasing every hour. Amid this outbreak, Bollywood as a whole is setting an example by doing their bit and helping the one in needs. Many celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra among others have generously donated to the relief fund. And well, the recent one to join the list is none other than Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram and shared an update about his donation during the crisis. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine!

The Panipat star via his post highlighted all the charities he will be generously contributing to. As per his post, Arjun will be donating to PM-Cares, Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, GiveIndia and more. The star in his statement said, "India is in the midst of a crisis and as responsible citizens we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need". Well, must say, it's quite a meticulously planned charity. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🇮🇳 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Apr 5, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

It feels good to see Bollywood stars uniting for a cause which matters and is also the need of the hour. As they say, there is nothing bigger and better, than doing a charity and stars are on the right track. Well, not just B-townies, even South stars have contributed in abundance to combat the ongoing coronavirus scare. Stay tuned!