Singer Armaan Malik has dedicated the new stripped-down version of his English song, Control, to his fans. The singer-songwriter has unveiled the home shot music video on his YouTube channel. "It's just amazing to see how much depth a single song has when you take out all the production and simply stick to the core, the heart of it - the lyrics," said Armaan. Armaan Malik Feels Internet to Be the Main Marketplace for Musicians in COVID-19 Era

"This stripped-down version of 'Control' is a special gift for all my fans who have been waiting to hear it ever since I teased it on the eve of my birthday," added the singer, who celebrated his birthday in July. Armaan Malik: I’ve Had a Very Clear Vision of Establishing My Unique Identity

Armaan Malik - Control Stripped-Down Version

Armaan's first international single, "Control", released earlier his year and has been streamed more than 35 million times across platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).