Singer Armaan Malik informed fans on Wednesday evening that he has recovered from Covid. Armaan shared the news along with a picture of himself that he posted on Instagram. "Everyone around me would always tell me I was being paranoid, so I never thought I'd test positive for Covid-19, but that tiny little monster has a way of reaching you one way or another! I'm just happy to be on the other side of it right now, and extremely grateful for everyone that got me through the last few weeks," he wrote. Armaan Malik Wishes Strength to Those Struggling To Make Ends Meet During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Armaan's post was flooded with comments by curious fans expressing their anxiety. Replying to a fan who asked if he is fine now, the singer informed that he has "completely recovered". Armaan Malik: People Approach Me to Act in Films After Watching My Music Videos.

Armaan's latest numbers are 'Parinda' and 'Main hoon na tere saath', in the soundtrack of the upcoming film Saina. Both songs are composed by his brother Amaal Mallik.

