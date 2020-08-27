Anushka Sharma was quick in joining Kareena Kapoor Khan in the list of expecting mums in Bollywood. The Zero actress announced her big news via an adorable post on social media and even revealed her expected delivery date. Anushka and Virat will welcome their first child in January 2021 and we bet the upcoming year will start on an amazing note for this gorgeous couple. Besides Sharma, another leading lady in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with hubby Saif Ali Khan and you know what that means? Yes, double joyful treats for B-town folks. Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Expecting First Child: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu And Others Congratulate The Power Couple.

Kareena earlier announced her pregnancy in the first week of August 2020 and if we have our calculations right, the Begum of Pataudi will welcome her second child somewhere in January - February 2021. With Bebo and Anushka, both prepping for their deliveries early next year, we can expect Bollywood to beam with joy and also ensuing a rather merry and delightful start to the new year. Anushka and Kareena's pregnancy news has certainly uplifted our spirits and made our gloomy days look cheerful suddenly. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy: Fans Pour In Warm Wishes For The Power Couple (View Tweets).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life ❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 15, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Anushka can also take maternity and pregnancy tips from Bebo who is embracing motherhood for the second time after Taimur. While Virat is currently in UAE prepping for his IPL matches, Anushka is trying to finalise her new production venture after the success of Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Now with her pregnancy, the actress will take some more time before announcing her new outing as an actress and we're willing to wait till then.

