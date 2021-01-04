If nothing, it looks like 2021 will be hacking season. The year 2020 ended on a similar note and 2021 has begun that way too. In recent times, filmmaker Farah Khan's Instagram and Twitter were hacked, followed by news of Poonam Pandey's Instagram being hacked by miscreants. And now, it seems like cyber criminals have now done the same with veteran singer Asha Bhosle. Poonam Pandey Distraught After Her Instagram Account Gets Hacked!.

Yes, the 87-year-old singer's photo blogging account was hacked into and miscreants have seen sending messages of copyright infringement to various of Asha's followers. Farah Khan's Twitter Account Hacked, Filmmaker Warns Followers To Be Vigilant (View Post).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Please be aware that my Instagram account has been hacked and you may receive a message as has been posted below. Pls ignore it and do nothing. We're trying to get my account back in my control soon. Thank you pic.twitter.com/ncgSC4Fw20 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) January 4, 2021

As soon as the incident came to her notice, Asha took to Twitter to share a screengrab of the suspicious message being sent out in her name and informed everyone that her account had been hacked. She wrote, "Please be aware that my Instagram account has been hacked and you may receive a message as has been posted below. Pls ignore it and do nothing. We're trying to get my account back in my control soon. Thank you" We hope the singer gets her Instagram account back in control soon.

