And actress Poonam Pandey is back in the news and this time, for no fault of her. Hacking season seems to be back and after we recently reported about filmmaker Farah Khan's social media accounts being hacked into by miscreants, the next target has been actress Poonam Pandey. Yes, the sex siren's Instagram account has been hacked and Poonam is trying high and low to get her account retrieved. After Poonam Pandey’s Arrest Due to Her Obscene Photoshoot, Milind Soman’s Nude Pic Is Under Scrutiny.

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Poonam revealed, "I realised that my account was hacked into after I failed to log in. I am stressed because I am very active on Instagram and it has been wrongfully taken away from me. It has taken me years to establish a loyal fan base and it would be some time before I manage to retrieve it." Poonam Pandey vs Milind Soman Nudity Row: FIR Against Poonam Pandey For Shooting 'Porn' While 'Naked' Soman Lauded for His Fit Body, Here's Why It Is Unfair to Compare the Two Cases.

She continued, "I just hope the miscreant doesn’t misuse it. I am trying to reach the Instagram officials and hoping to get my original account back. While my followers are connecting with me on Twitter, I have created a new page and hoping they will move to the new page. I urge everyone to not reply to anything that’s coming from my old Instagram account. Hopefully, this will get sorted out soon.” Well, we hope the lady gets back her beloved account soon.

