Taimur Ali Khan must be one of social medias most loved Bollywood kid celebs, but he seems to have competition now! Singer Atif Aslams toddler sons have emerged quite the sensations too, lately. Pictures of Atif's elder son Ahad and adorable one-year-old have been going viral lately. While Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana were blessed with Ahad in 2014, they welcomed their second son in December 2019. Chale to Kat Hi Jayega Song OUT: Atif Aslam Adds His Own Magic to This Classic Melody (Watch Video).

A few weeks back, Atif posted a picture of his younger one on his Instagram page, which got more than 7.4 lakh likes. In the picture, the one-year-old is dressed in a cream snow coat with a fur hood. Atif had captioned the picture as: "Indeed ALLAH is the best creator My Kuuuuka." Instantly, fans replied to the adorable picture with comments such as: "So cute Mashallah" and "Like father, like son. So cute." Atif Aslam Birthday: Woh Lamhe, Tere Liye, Dil Diyan Gallan – 6 Tracks of the Soulful Singer That’ll Make the Romantic Inside You Swoon!

Atif Aslam With Wife Sara and Son Ahad

Atif and Ahad are Father-Son Goal

Bade Miyan Bade Miyan Chote Miya Subhan Allah

Atif Aslam With New Born Son

In the past, the singer had also treated his fans to a picture of his son from the time of his birth, looking super cute in a woollen romper with a white cap. The singer often posts pictures of Ahad, too, on social media. In a picture posted on his birthday, Ahad can be seen standing, with Atif performing in the background. He also posted a picture on Father's Day where Atif carries Ahad on his back as they enjoy some father-son bonding time in a Vancouver park.

