The upcoming film Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha has locked its cast. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari have signed the dotted line for the film, which will be directed by Neeraj Pandey. This film will be Pandey's first directorial in 5 years after his last Aiyaary. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn Kickstarts Shooting For His Next Co-Starring Tabu and Jimmy Shergill (View Pics).

The film is touted to be a musical journey spanning over a period of 20 years, and is set between 2002 and 2023. Sources have shared that the film will be shot extensively in some exotic locations across the globe. The film pairs Saiee M Manjrekar with Shantanu Maheshwari of Gangubai Kathiawadi fame. Bholaa: Here's How Ajay Devgn Replied to a Fan Who Asked About Bholaa 2 Status.

Saiee was earlier seen opposite Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in the tri-lingual release Major, which was based on the life of India's national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Tabu and Ajay can be seen in the recently released theatrical film Bholaa directed by Ajay himself.

