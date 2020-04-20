Ayushmann Khurrana or Tahira Kashyap, Who Is the Horny One? The Couple Reveal in This Fun Game (Watch Video)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is everyone's favourite as he is perfect to the 't'. Be it his acting prowess, the choice of films to even entertaining fans amid the lockdown, the star knows exactly how to keep his fans hooked. Well, apart from nailing it in the showbiz world, Ayushmann is also a family man as well as a doting father. And well, currently, as the entire nation is under house arrest, Khurrana indulged a fun game with his wife Tahira Kashyap where the outcome will make you giggle, smile and laugh. Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'Mujh Jaise Bollywood Hero Hain Bas Naam Ke' in His Poem That Lauds Frontline Warriors During COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

It so happened that the Dream Girl star took to Instagram and shared a video where he along with his wife can be seen playing a viral TikTok challenge namely ‘Who’s most likely to’. Right from answering who is always right, who’s funnier, who forgets the anniversary, the pair revealed quite many things persona. However, when Ayushmann-Tahira were questioned who amongst the two is hornier? The coy face of the actor answers it all and will also crack you up. Ayushmann Khurrana's Poem About Breaking Stereotypes of Masculinity Is Worth Your Time (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram We are pretty confident about these questions 🤓❤️ @tahirakashyap A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 19, 2020 at 2:02am PDT

For the unaware, the 'Who Is More Likely To' challenge is quite popular and is played between two or more people. Coming to Ayushmann and Tahira's cute challenge, it is indeed a treat and we bet you also had a great time watching it just like we did. Recently, Khurrana had grabbed headlines for his heartfelt poem 'Humko Toh Sirf Ghar Pe Rehna Hai' which was an ode to all the frontliners battling for the country amid the crisis. Stay tuned!