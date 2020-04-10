Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'Mujh Jaise Bollywood Hero Hain Bas Naam Ke' in His Poem That Lauds Frontline Warriors During COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

Ayushmann Khurrana in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Ayushmann Khurrana has not only established himself as Bollywood's go-to hero for content-driven yet entertaining cinema. But he has also emerged as an entertaining poet over time. He keeps sharing his poetry on social media and the latest one will steal your heart. With his latest poem, Ayushmann has paid respects to the frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of us sitting at home during this coronavirus outbreak, but people in the essential services like doctors, nurses, police staff and many others are putting their lives at risk by continuing to work on the field. For us.

With his poem, Ayushmann urges everyone to respect all jobs, once this pandemic is over. In his beautiful words he says, "Aaj doctors, nurses, police, humaara security guard hain sabse zyada kaam ke...aur mujh jaise Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke," World Health Day: Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan Post Gratitude Wishes For Essential Service Providers.

He added that actors can only donate money, but only frontline warriors have to fight and bear everything. "Humko to sirf gear pe rehna hai," he ends.

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Latest Poem Here:

This is for all the Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind! 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tmKVVNIjmw — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 10, 2020

Ayushmann was last seen in the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, where he played the role of a gay man. Jeetendra aka Jeetu played the role of his boyfriend. The actor will be next seen in the comedy film, Stree Rog Vibhaag. As per the latest buzz, Mrunal Thakur has been picked to play the female lead in the socially-relevant film.