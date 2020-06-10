Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo Co-Star Tina Bhatiaa Reveals How the Bala Actor Recognised Her from Gully Boy

Ayushmann Khurrana With Gulabo Sitabo Co-Star Tina Bhatiaa (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actress Tina Bhatia was thrilled when her "Gulabo Sitabo" co-star Ayushmann Khurrana recognised her for her work in last year's hit, "Gully Boy". "It was great working with Ayushmann. He is very sincere and humble. He doesn't make others feel like he is a big star. Best part about him is his choice of films are phenomenal, so it feels fortunate to work with him," she said. Gulabo Sitabo Is My Original Work, Says Piku and October Fame Juhi Chaturvedi

"When I met him on set for the first time, before I could say anything he recognised me as Choti Ammi from 'Gully Boy' and greeted me. That time I was very happy as he recognised me for my small role in that film," she added. On her upcoming film by Shoojit Sircar, she said: "My character Dulahin stays in Fatima Mahal. I'm playing the role of a caretaker." Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Script Accused of Plagiarism, Makers Trash Legal Notice

"Gulabo Sitabo" has Amitabh Bachchan as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann plays his shrewd tenant, Baankey.