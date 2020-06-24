Popular Punjabi singer B Praak is going to be a father soon. He shared the news with his fans on Instagram. "Hey baby ...mommy and daddy waiting for you. #Blessingontheway," B Praak wrote. B Praak to Present Fusion of Punjabi-Maharashtrian Music, Jassie Gill, Jazzy B, Shirley Setia and Akhil Sachdeva to Also Perform At The Music Gala.

The singer also thanked his wife Meera: "Thank you Meeru. Gorgeous mummy , hot daddy." Along with the post, he shared a picture of his wife happily flaunting her baby bump as she strikes romantic poses with him. Filhall Song: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Chemistry Stands out in this B Praak’s Melodious Track (Watch Video)

Check Out B Praak's Instagram Post Below

Singer-actress Nupur Sanon commented: "Congratulations." Actor Gaurav Gera wrote: "Wishes and blessings." On the work front, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of his superhit love song, "Filhall", which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the music video

