Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is in the middle of a major social media storm after casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. Things got worse after Diljit took to his Instagram to share the trailer for the film and also revealed its release date. Despite him clarifying that the film will only be releasing overseas, social media erupted with backlash and boycott calls for the "Hass Hass" singer. Indian film bodies have also called for a ban on the film, and the trailer has been geo-blocked in India. The backlash comes amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Amid this, singer Guru Randhawa has dropped a tweet about "fake PR" that has raised eyebrows online. Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 Row: Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager Sonali Singh Addresses Losses for Controversial Film Due to India Release Halt.

Did Guru Randhawa React to Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy on X?

Amid the massive backlash surrounding Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s casting in Sardaar Ji 3, several artistes like B Praak and Mika Singh have come forward to share their thoughts—some directly, others more subtly. Now, Guru Randhawa has also shared a post that netizens believe hints at the ongoing controversy. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Guru Randhawa stated that the negativity and hatred surrounding the issue are all planted by PR.

Backlash Against ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ a PR Game? Guru Randhawa’s Tweet Hints So

When the PR team is more talented than the Talent itself, controversies become part of Daily routine. The day is near when our people will open their eyes and know the truth. LOL 1st of every month dropping bombs 💣 God Bless the Fake PR and the artists 😂 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 25, 2025

In his tweet, the "Lahore" singer wrote, "When the PR team is more talented than the Talent itself, controversies become part of Daily routine. The day is near when our people will open their eyes and know the truth. LOL 1st of every month dropping bombs." He ended his note by saying, God Bless the fake PR and artistes."

Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Post

In another tweet, Guru Randhawa, without taking any names, advised the artiste not to manipulate Indians. Calling it a piece of advice, the singer wrote, "Even if now your citizenship is not indian but you were born here pls remember this. This country made great artists and we all are proud of it. Pls be proud of where you were born." ‘Zameer He Bech Chuke Ne’: Did B Praak Take a Dig at Diljit Dosanjh for Promoting His Upcoming Film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Co-Starring Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir?.

Check Out Guru Radhawa’s Latest Tweet Below

Lakh pardesi hoyieee Apna desh nhi bhandi daa Jehre mulk da khayie us da bura nhi mangi da Even if now your citizenship is not indian but you were born here pls remember this. This country made great artists and we all are proud of it. Pls be proud of where you were born.… — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 26, 2025

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 also stars Neery Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Monica Sharma and Saleema Albela among others in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release overseas on June 27, 2025.

