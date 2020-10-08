The video of an elderly Malviya Nagar couple, driven to tears for not being able to do business at their dhaba, has been trending, and several Bollywood stars on Thursday urged people to help the couple revive their establishment. YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan on Wednesday had shared the video clip of the elderly couple running a small dhaba, showcasing their plight. "80 year old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he," Wasan captioned the Instagram video. Since then #BabaKaDhaba became one of the top trends on Twitter, with people sharing the video on their accounts. Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi Gets Immense Response From People, Pics and Videos of Crowds at Local Food Stall Prove The Power of Social Media; Check Baba’s Message to Everyone

"BabaKaDhaba #dilliwalon #dil #dikhao. Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics," tweeted Raveena Tandon. "Make this your next stop! Among many such others in your neighbourhoods wherever you are.... #VocalForLocal," Nimrat Kaur requested. Sharing the video on Twitter, Randeep wrote: "Do visit if you are in Delhi. Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba." Vocal for Local: Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and Other Celebs Extend their Support to EaseMyTrip, a Completely Indian Initiative

Raveena Tandon

Yeeeaaaaaaaahhhhh! #BabaKaDhabha . There are many more out there who need our help and support. Let’s help our local vendors in our own neighbourhood aswell! https://t.co/2U4I5FhhT5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 8, 2020

Swara Bhasker

Big shout out to @gauravwasan08 @VasundharaTankh for spreading the word about Baba’s tears.. you guys lit this fire! ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/yyJNbJwGhy — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 8, 2020

Suniel Shetty

Delhi ka dil ❤️ Bahuuuuut bada hai ... thank you Delhi 🙏🖤. https://t.co/eT591UiWbz — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020

Nimrat Kaur

Randeep Hooda

Do visit if you are in Delhi! 🙏🙏 बाबा का ढाबा Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/yEfZPx3YAG — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020

"Let's help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to. Red heart," Suniel Shetty tweeted. Swara Bhasker asked everyone to support such small businesses and become #VocalforLocal. "Dilli, chalo Baba Ka Dhaba par matar paneer khaate hain. Malviya Nagar mein. #SupportSmallBusinesses #VocalForLocal #ShowHeart (Delhi, let's go to Baba Ka Dhaba and have some matar paneer in Malviya Nagar)," she wrote on Twitter. On Thursday, netizens posted many new videos and pictures of people eating at the dhaba.

