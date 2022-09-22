Babli Bouncer will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a totally different avatar. It would be the first time that the actress’ fans and all movie buffs would be watching her in the avatar of a bouncer. Well, all are eagerly looking forward to this new role of her in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial. In an interview with HT, the filmmaker described her character as ‘feisty, prankster, bindas, naughty and romantic by heart’. Babli Bouncer: Tamannaah Bhatia Learnt to Ride a Motorbike, Beatboxing for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Film.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s character Babli hails from Haryana for which the actress worked on the dialect with a trainer. Ahead of the film’s premiere, which is produced under the banners of Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, let’s take a look at some of its key details. Babli Bouncer Song Mad Banke: Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Thumkas in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

Cast – Tamannaah Bhatia would be seen in the lead along with Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, Saanand Verma, Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Babli Bouncer reads, “The story of a small-town girl named Babli who hails from Asola Fatepur and moves to Delhi in the pursuit of a finding a job, makes it big as a bouncer.”

Watch The Trailer Of Babli Bouncer Below:

Streaming Date – Babli Bouncer will premiere straight on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, on September 23.

Reviews – The reviews for Tamannaah’s film are not out yet. LatestLY will share it once the review of the movie is out.

