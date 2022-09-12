New song titled "Mad Banke" from Tamannaah Bhatia's film Babli Bouncer was unveiled today and it's quirky. Sung by Asees Kaur and Romy with music by Tanishk Bagchi, the energetic number sees Bhatia grooving to the beats and flaunting her thumkas. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23. Babli Bouncer Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia is a Beauty on Duty and Challenges Gender Norms in This Disney+ Hotstar Film (Watch Video).

