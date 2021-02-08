Actor Kriti Sanon, who is currently shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, on Monday shared a BTS from the sets of the film. The Heropanti actor took to Instagram to share the BTS picture in two different filters. The pictures see the 30-year-old actor checking her look in a mirror with one of her hands in her hair. Kriti captioned the post, "Final touches..The seconds before "Action".. when I'm still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA .. #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS." Bachchan Pandey: Abhimanyu Singh To Play The Baddie In Akshay Kumar Starrer! From Rakta Charitra To Taish, 5 Times The Actor Portrayed Negative Roles In Films

The upcoming film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Apart from Akshay, and Kriti, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar’s Actioner To Hit the Silver Screen on Republic Day 2022!

Kriti Sanon on Bachchan Pandey Sets

The flick will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.