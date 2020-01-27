Bachchan Pandey Will Not Clash with Bell Bottom! Akshay Kumar Confirms New Development With a Cheeky Tweet!

Bell Bottom to Not Clash with Bachchan Pandey (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There has been a series of updates for all Akshay Kumar’s fans today. When Aamir Khan announced that Akshay has decided to postpone his film Bachchan Pandey (to avoid clash with Laal Singh Chaddha), fans undoubtedly rejoiced to see the friendly equation between the duo and how they were letting each other’s film to function well at the box office. Bachchan Pandey that was scheduled to release on December 25, 2020 was moved to January 22, 2021. Now that led to memes on how Akshay is clashing with another film and that too his own – Bell Bottom. It's Akshay v/s Akshay! Bachchan Pandey to Clash with Bell Bottom on January 22, 2021.

Bell Bottom, that is touted to be a roller-coaster spy ride, was scheduled to be released on January 22, 2021. The film that is set in the 80s is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and now the release date of this film has been postponed. Bell Bottom will now release on April 2, 2021, confirmed the actor with a cheeky tweet. “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January, 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!,” wrote the Khiladi while announcing this big news. Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar Shares a New Intriguing Look, Film to Now Release on January 22, 2021.

When the makers had released the first look of Bell Bottom, featuring Akshay Kumar in a retro avatar, there were speculations that this film is a remake of a Kannada film. The superstar clarified by stating, “Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events.” Bell Bottom is bankrolled by produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Keep watching this space for more updates!