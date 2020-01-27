It's Akshay v/s Akshay! Bachchan Pandey to Clash with Bell Bottom on January 22, 2021

Bachchan Pandey to lock horns with Bell Bottom (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar may have avoided a clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha but is he determined to take on himself? Why else would he announce a new project on a date that's already booked by him? Akshay's espionage thriller, Bell Bottom was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 22, 2021. However, after Bachchan Pandey was pushed from its Christmas 2020 release, the actor decided to book the same slot and allow his two releases to lock horns with each other. Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar Shares a New Intriguing Look, Film to Now Release on January 22, 2021.

Bell Bottom directed by Ranjit M Tewari will be set in the 80s and Akshay will play a spy in it. It's more like an espionage thriller while Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey comes across as an action drama. Khiladi Kumar's intriguing looks from both of his upcoming projects have intrigued his fans enough. Considering the movies are releasing on a Thursday and not a usual Friday, they will get an extended weekend with a Republic Day holiday. Aamir Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar after the Latter Changes Bachchan Pandey's Release Date to Avoid Clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha.

However, chances of Akshay allowing two of his movies to release on the same day are very bleak. It's likely that he'll push Bell Bottom ahead with a new release date. Considering it's an espionage thriller, chances of him booking the Independence Day weekend are very high. Looking forward to the announcement which we know is coming very soon.