Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar Shares a New Intriguing Look, Film to Now Release on January 22, 2021

Here comes the official confirmation with a new release date! Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to share his new look from Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and it has further piqued our interest in the project. While the new look is slightly similar to his earlier one, the addition of beard and menacing stoned-eye is taking the whole experience a notch higher. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, 2020. However, the actor and his team decided to postpone it to avert clashing with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Bachchan Pandey will now release on January 22, 2021. With this Farhad Samji directorial getting delayed, Akshay now has three releases this year. With Sooryavanshi releasing in March, Laxmmi Bomb on Eid and Prithviraj in Diwali, the Khiladi Kumar will still rule at the box office of 2020 and give a rather fantastic start to 2021 with his action drama. "Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here. Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey!" he tweeted while sharing his new look from the project. Akshay Kumar to Reunite with his Housefull 4 Co-star Kriti Sanon for Bachchan Pandey.

Earlier Aamir Khan had taken to his Twitter account to thank Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for pushing ahead the release of Bachchan Pandey. This decision ensured that Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets a solo release on Christmas. Well, with Aamir enjoying the Christmas and Akshay taking the Republic Day weekend next year, it seems like a win-win situation for both.