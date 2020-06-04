Basu Chatterjee Funeral Pics: Late Filmmaker's Family and Friends Arrive at Santa Cruz Crematorium

At Basu Chatterjee's funeral (Photo Credits: File Image)

Well-known filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday morning. Aged 93, he died because of the age related health issues. Indian cinema is blessed with gem of the films made by him namely, Choti Si Baat, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Baaton Baaton Mein, Rajnigandha to name a few. The Bollywood fraternity offered condolences to the late ace filmmaker on social media. His family and close ones arrived at Santa Cruz crematorium for his funeral. Basu Chatterjee No More: Madhur Bhandarkar, Sujoy Ghosh and Other Celebs Mourn the Death of the Legendary Filmmaker (View Tweets).

President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit had confirmed the news of the demise. He was seen at the crematorium along with the family members. He told PTI, "Only family members were present, around 10 people, including both the daughters and sons-in-law. I was there because I wanted to be part of his journey."

Not just entertainment industry but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too offered her condolences. "Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity," she tweeted. Madhur Bhandarkar, Arindam Sil, Harsha Bhogle, Ram Kamal, Kushan Nandy, Sujay Ghosh too shared their thoughts on the late Bollywood director. Chatterjee is survived by his daughters Sonali Bhattacharya and Rupali Guha. RIP Basu Chatterjee, you will be missed.