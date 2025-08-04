Even sequels can flop. Bollywood’s box office is behaving unpredictably this season. A non‑franchise film led by two newcomers - Saiyaara - has stormed past the INR 300‑crore mark in India. Meanwhile, the animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha is making history as the first Indian animated film to gross over INR 100 crore, without any major star names attached. Ajay Devgn Box Office: From ‘Golmaal Returns’ To ‘Raid 2’ – How Bollywood Star Has Near-Perfect Hit Record With Sequels; Will ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Repeat the Magic?

Thanks to the powerhouse performances of these two films, recent high‑profile sequels - Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 - have stumbled at the box office, despite brand recognition and popular names in the cast.

Son of Sardaar 2

Overview

Ajay Devgn returns as the lead in this sequel to his 2012 hit action‑comedy Son of Sardaar, though the storyline bears no connection to the original. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, alongside Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, and the late Mukul Dev. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Wants Us To Laugh but Where Are the Jokes?

The Trailer of 'Son of Sardaar 2'

Budget

According to media reports, Son of Sardaar 2 is made on a budget of INR 90 crore. So to be a theatrical hit, it has to earn (in nett collections) more than INR 100 crore.

First Weekend Performance

Among the two underperforming sequels, Son of Sardaar 2 at least fared slightly better than Dhadak 2. It netted INR 24.75 crore in India during its opening weekend. However, for a sequel to a popular comedy led by Ajay Devgn - who earlier this year scored a genuine hit with Raid 2 (opening weekend INR 73.83 crore) - the result is underwhelming. Poor critical reception has only added to its woes.

In comparison, the first Son of Sardaar movie had earned INR 66.02 crore in India in the same period!

Dhadak 2

Overview

A remake of Mari Selvaraj’s critically acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal BA BL, Dhadak 2 marks the directorial debut of Shazia Iqbal. Though unrelated in plot or cast, it is positioned as the spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak, produced by Dharma Productions. The original starred star-kids Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, whereas the new film features industry outsiders Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. ‘Dhadak 2’ Movie Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri Impress in a Powerful Remake That Boldly Tackles Its Caste-Politics.

Budget

Reportedly made on a budget of INR 40–60 crore, Dhadak 2 would need to earn over INR 70 crore nett in India to be considered a theatrical hit.

The Trailer of 'Dhadak 2'

First Weekend Performance

The film managed only INR 11.97 crore in its opening weekend, with minimal improvement on Saturday and Sunday. Trade analysts suggest audiences gravitated towards Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha instead. This is despite Dhadak 2 receiving strong reviews from critics.

For comparison, the first Dhadak - which had a more mixed critical reception - earned nearly triple that figure in its opening weekend (INR 33.67 crore).

The current box‑office landscape shows that star power and brand recognition are no longer guarantees of success. In 2025, fresh storytelling and novelty seem to be resonating more with audiences than formulaic sequels. Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha are proof that even without marquee names, films can capture the public’s imagination - a lesson Bollywood’s franchise filmmakers may need to take to heart.

