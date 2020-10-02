Shahid Kapoor and his last film Kabir Singh made all the news, not just for its controversies pertaining to the film's mysoginistic ways but also for some lifelong memorable music. The film catapulted composer duo Sachet and Parampara to new heights of fame. And now, they've bagged yet another Shahid Kapoor movie, Jersey. Looks like Sachet-Parampara and Shahid are lucky for one another. The music duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur will now compose for Shahid's next, which also stars Mrunal Thakur. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor’s Classic Cover Drive Shot in This Throwback Video Is Super Impressive (Watch Video).

The duo, who became overnight sensations after creating "Bekhayali" and "Mere Sohneya" last year, took to Instagram and expressed his joy on being a part of the film. "Wishing you two @shahidkapoor @mrunalofficial2016 and our entire team all the best," Sachet wrote. Sachet Tandon on Masakali 2.0 Criticism: ‘I Truly Respect Their Opinion but I Tried to Give My Best’.

Check Out His Post Below:

Jersey is the Hindi remake of Telugu actor Nani's 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also features Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the Telugu fim, will once again be seen directing the Hindi remake, too. The cast is currently in Dehradun to start shooting in the scenic hill town.

